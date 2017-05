Do you work at Lincoln – U? You might want to update your resume

Budget cuts at Lincoln University could cost a couple dozen employees their jobs. Faculty members received a letter this week detailing the potential layoffs. The letter from Dr. Debra Green .. Lincoln’s acting Provost .. says 23 – staffers could lose their jobs. Governor Jay Nixon ordered funding withholdings last year and Governor Eric Greitens outlined additional cuts for state colleges this year.

The Lincoln Curators will have to approve the layoffs.