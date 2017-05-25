Young motorcyclist could face long prison term

Closing arguments scheduled for this morning in the murder trial of Serghei Comarzon. The 22-year-old Mexico man is accused of causing the fatal wreck of Highway Patrol Trooper James Bava on a rural Audrain County Highway in 2015. Comarzon, who was riding a motorcycle, claims he never saw or heard Bava’s vehicle as Bava chased Comarzon. The defense took about an hour to present its case yesterday. After closing arguments, St. Charles County Judge Ted House will instruct the jury and deliberations will begin.