UPDATE-Another missing girl .. this one in the Capital City

Jefferson City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Texas teenager who may be with friends or family in the capital city. Police in Texas say 16-year-old Bri Hinton could be a danger to herself. Family and friends in Texas say the teen was talking about suicide before she disappeared earlier this week.

11:30am Update-Police report Hinton has been located and has been secured by Osage Beach police and is in the custody of juvenile authorities. KWOS will update the story as details become available.