A Callaway County manhunt is over, and a wanted felon is in jail this morning. Sheriff’s deputies spotted 43-year-old John Atterberry of Portland about 3-30 yesterday afternoon near a home on State Highway UU. Atterberry ran off when deputies arrived, but was captured just before 7 last night near Wildflower Road off County RoadAtterberry was wanted on several warrants from Callaway and Warren Counties. He’s held without bond in the Callaway County jail.