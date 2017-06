When do you chase them? .. When do you let them run?

Law officers aren’t trying to second – guess the State Trooper who died in a car chase with a speeding motorcycle. James Bava was killed back in 2015 in Audrain County. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler says he leaves it to his supervisors to decide when a deputy is involved in a chase that’s too dangerous …

A mistrial was declared in the murder trial against the motorcycle rider who Bava was chasing.