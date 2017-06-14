Congressman, others recovering after being shot at suburban DC ball practice

(AP) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (pictured) of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice.

Scalise, who is the majority whip, and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot Wednesday morning. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody. A government official says the suspect in the Virginia shooting has been identified as a Belleville, Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson. Pres. Trump says Hodgkinson has died.

The official was not authorized to discuss an investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FBI and local law enforcement officials say they haven’t identified a motive.

President Donald Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise was “badly injured” in a shooting at a congressional baseball game but says he will “fully recover.”

The president tweeted Wednesday, “Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover.”

He adds, “Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had “a rifle of some sort” and “a lot of ammo.”

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.

Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and law enforcement personnel.