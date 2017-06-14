Cool off from this heat

If you don’t have air conditioning and need to get out of the heat, especially during the day, area cooling centers have opened. Area cooling centers in Callaway County include Fulton City Hall and the Fulton Senior Center, Bank Star One in New Bloomfield and the New Bloomfield City hall and the Kingdom City City Hall. In Jefferson City, you can go to the Capital mall, the Clarke Senior Center on Linden Drive, the Missouri River Regional Library and the Salvation Army headquarters. For a full list of cooling centers in your area, you can go to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services web site.