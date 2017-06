St. Mary’s Psychologist Dr. Laurel Kramer and Sara the Wonderdog appeared on KWOS Open Air to talk about staying calm and anger free this summer. Her interview with John Marsh and Kelley Ray is posted below.

Another item she discussed were ways to help your child in an unhealthy relationship.

http://www.loveisrespect.org/for-someone-else/help-my-child/

nationaldomesticviolencehelpline.org

breakthecycle.org