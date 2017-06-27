“Driving While Black” may be dangerous to your freedom

The Missouri N-Double-A-C-P is issuing a warning for people of color traveling in Missouri. The organization says there’s a danger the traveler’s civil right won’t be respected. The advisory from N-Double-A-C-P state president Rod Chapel cites the passage of a bill that would make it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination. Chapel also cites the recent attorney general’s report that shows that black Missouri drivers were 75 percent more likely to be stopped than whites. Chapel says his organization is considering a boycott of the state.
