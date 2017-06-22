Those eclipse stamps are ‘vanishing’ .. like the sun in August!

If you’re looking for those cool eclipse stamps…you may want to check Fulton. The special stamps that mark the upcoming total eclipse in Jefferson City sold out in about 22 minutes at Jefferson City post office locations on Tuesday. Post office officials have ordered a thousand more sheets. Columbia Is out of their allotment too. The Fulton post office says it still has some of the eclipse stamps left. The new sheets are expected early next week. The stamps turn from a black dot to the full moon and back again with the press of a finger.