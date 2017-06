Despite the objections of the city councilman who represents the area…the Jefferson City council gives the go ahead to the expansion of a nursing home. The owners of Jefferson City Manor Care have bought two adjacent lots to their property on Vieth Drive…and want to expand the nursing facility by 12-beds and add a day care for up 99 children. Local residents and fourth ward councilman Carlos Graham voiced opposition to the plan due to the heavy traffic volume on the street.