What is the JC Schools connection to the ‘old’ St. Mary’s?

Jefferson City’s School Superintendent says he’s all about helping kids learn. This week, he and the District’s Finance Officer both cast ‘yes’ votes for a tax break to help the Farmer Group develop the old St. Mary’s site …

Lincoln University would like to locate their nursing school at the site. The Tax Increment Financing Commission passed the plan. The Farmers still need the TIF to get city council approval.