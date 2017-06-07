JCMO’s Clark Avenue may see more road work

Part of the city’s portion of the half-cent sales tax for community improvements may go to the Clark Street interchange. The city engineer says the Clark Avenue-Highway 50 corridor is one of the city’s higher crash areas. The city council is considering a bill that would enter Jefferson City into an agreement with MoDOT to conduct a traffic study of the area. If the study determines work is needed, the city has set aside about 1-point-2 million dollars for the project which would include roundabouts on either side of Highway 50.