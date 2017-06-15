Lots of cops at Mo State Capitol after D-C shootings

There is a more visible presence of law officers at the State Capitol following yesterday’s attack on Congressman and staffers at a suburban D-C baseball practice. State Troopers and Capitol Police officers are out in force, largely because of demonstrations by both pro-life and pro-choice groups in conjunction with the special session.

Missouri Capitol Police provide building security for the Capitol, state offices and the Governor’s Mansion. Troopers staff the Personal Security Detail for the Governor and some other state officials.

Governor Greitens ordered metal detectors put back in place at the Capitol when he took office.