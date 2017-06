A Fulton man shot in the head by a Callaway County deputy is on his way to prison. 22-year-old Ryan Dooley pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault in connection with an incident at a home in Callaway County in March of 2016. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home after receiving calls that Dooley was beating his wife. He was shot when he confronted deputies with an axe and refused to put it down. Dooley could serve up to 14 years in prison for his crimes.