The Camden County sheriff’s office wants your help finding a local teenager. 15-year-old Emmanuel “Manny” Upton of Lake Ozark was last seen on Saturday. He’s six foot tall with dark hair and was last seen wearing a black Johnny Cash tee-shirt, maroon pants and gray tennis shoes. The sheriff’s department says he could be in the Eldon, Olean or Brumley areas. If you see many Upton or know his whereabouts…you’re asked to call the Camden County sheriff’s Department.