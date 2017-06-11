Missing boater found dead

UPDATE: The Highway Patrol’s boat and drowning reports page lists Blakely as deceased. Blakely’s body was found in a cove in Morgan County on Saturday.

UPDATE: From The Associated Press:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a man who has been missing for two weeks at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol says 20-year-old Jesse Blakely, of Matteson, Illinois, disappeared at the lake on May 31.

The patrol says Blakely was walking around on a boat when it struck a wake and he fell overboard.

Surface searches for Blakely are continuing but the patrol says it has no updates.

UPDATE : The patrol halted the search Friday night after searching during the day Friday. No word on if or when the search will resume. The patrol said choppy waters and heavy boat traffic were the reason for calling the search off.

ORIGINAL STORY: The search continues for a man overboard at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Highway Patrol says a dive team spent a good chunk of Thursday on the water near mile marker 7.

Investigators say a person fell off a boat in that area Wednesday night, and did not resurface.