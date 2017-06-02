Are murder charges on the way in the DeBrodie case?

The Fulton Police Department has turned documents and evidence over to the county prosecutor’s office in the murder case of Carl DeBrodie. Police chief Steve Myers says they have multiple suspects and persons of interest in the case. He says the prosecutor’s office will go through thousands of pages of reports before they can file charges. Myers says there is no deadline in the case. The disabled man went missing before his body was found encased in concrete in a Fulton storage unit months later.