Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Mysterious case of missing woman at the “Lake”

An endangered person advisory has been issued for a Camden County woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night. Lesley Rogers went to meet her ex-husband Phillip Rogers to discuss child custody issues. Her vehicle was found Monday morning in Camelot Estates in Camdenton. Rogers is 40-years old, five foot three with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt, shorts and flip-flops. Phillip Rogers is 44-year-old, five feet nine inches tall and 175 pounds, he has brown hair and blue eyes. If you see either Lesley or Phillip Rogers…call 911 or the Camden County sheriff’s office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com