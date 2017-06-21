Mysterious case of missing woman at the “Lake”

An endangered person advisory has been issued for a Camden County woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night. Lesley Rogers went to meet her ex-husband Phillip Rogers to discuss child custody issues. Her vehicle was found Monday morning in Camelot Estates in Camdenton. Rogers is 40-years old, five foot three with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt, shorts and flip-flops. Phillip Rogers is 44-year-old, five feet nine inches tall and 175 pounds, he has brown hair and blue eyes. If you see either Lesley or Phillip Rogers…call 911 or the Camden County sheriff’s office.