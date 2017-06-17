NASA to broadcast eclipse from JC

Jefferson City is the place to be for the upcoming solar eclipse, and NASA would agree.

From our news partner ABC17 KMIZ, NASA announced they will be live broadcasting the solar eclipse live from the City of Jefferson, and they will be bringing along some goodies, including their travelling exhibit “Journey to Tomorrow.” They are planning on putting the 52-foot trailer that holds the exhibit on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol.

Jefferson City is one of the seven locations NASA plans on broadcasting from on August 21st for the total solar eclipse.