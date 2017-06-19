Strong storms do some damage

Another round of summer storms passed through the area over the weekend, knocking down trees and knocking out power. A Fulton man found his fishing boat under a tree at his home on Sunday morning. High winds from a late Saturday night thunderstorm knocked down several trees in the neighborhood. The same storm also knocked out power for a time for several thousand local residents. It looks like lightning is to blame for a couple of home fires in Boone County overnight Saturday. The first destroyed a trailer home on Silver Fork Hill Road. Another fire destroyed a home in the 24-hundred block of Route J. No one was injured in either fire.