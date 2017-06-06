Two Mid-Mo men face unrelated charges

A Fulton man faces eight counts of assault for his part in a disturbance at a Callaway County home over the weekend. Sheriff’s Deputies say 41 year old Timothy Stewart threatened eight people with what looked like a handgun Sunday afternoon in the 5-thousand block of County Road 123 northeast of Fulton. When sheriff’s deputies picked up Stewart he had two bb guns and some meth. He also was uncooperative with deputies.

A Centertown man who ran from Moniteau County deputies faces several charges. 28-year old Drew Clayton Puckett took off from sheriff’s deputies when they tried to stop him in the lot of a business in California. After a short car chase, Puckett crashed his vehicle. He took off on foot, but was tracked down quickly. Moniteau County deputies say Puckett was carrying meth and two large knives. Two guns were found inside his car.