Two Mid-Mo men will spend years behind bars for trolling for minors for sex

A Jefferson City computer information technician is headed to prison for using an app to entice a minor to have sex. A Cole County judge yesterday sentenced 38-year-old Andrew Clayton to 24 years and 4 months in federal prison without parole. Clayton worked for the state at the time of the offense. Clayton used the KIK instant messaging app in 2015 to try and persuade a teenaged boy to have sex. The  teenager contacted the Cole County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrested Clayton, he admitted having sex with several boys.

An Iberia church youth leader is headed to federal prison after he tried to entice a minor for sex. 46-year-old Jamey Lee Becker will serve ten  years without parole. Becker pleaded guilty in January to using the internet and a cell phone to entice a person under the age of 17 to have sex.

