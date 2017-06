First it was the ship’s bell .. now some of the silver service is back onboard the USS Missouri battleship. Cole County Commissioner Sam Bushman, KWOS Saturday Open Air’s Hal Dulle and a National Guard official escorted the heirlooms back to Pearl Harbor …

Dulle says the ship’s silver dinnerware was brought to Missouri for safekeeping after the battleship was initially decommissioned. He retired as Missouri Veteran’s Commission Director.