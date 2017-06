Look for new signs MoDOT is putting up along Highway 54. The bigger brighter signs will warn drivers they’re going the wrong way and do not enter. The signs will appear along a 100-mile stretch of the road through central Missouri. MoDOT will also start installing more guard cable between the Missouri River Bridge and I-70…and will also be installing a high friction surface to some corners to keep cars from slipping in wet conditions. That work will begin after the Fourth of July.