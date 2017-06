When will they name a new Lincoln – U president?

You won’t see Lincoln – U officials in any big hurry to find a new president. On KWOS Open Air, Misty Young says they plan to take their time …

Lincoln is bringing in a search firm. Dr. Kevin Rome stepped down to take the president’s job at Fisk University. Just last week, Lincoln curators approved a scaled-back budget and job cuts involving nearly 50 staff.