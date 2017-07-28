Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Picture from Go Fund Me.

Funeral service set for Feltrop couple

Funeral services are now set for the Jefferson City couple who died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Visitation for 51 – year old Troy Feltrop and 44 – year old Lisa Feltrop will be held Tuesday 2-8pm at Houser – Millard Funeral Home. Burial Mass is scheduled for 10am Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church (Jefferson City).

Troy Feltrop died at the family’s home over the weekend when a car was left running in the garage. Lisa Feltrop died days later at St. Mary’s. Their 14 – year old daughter survived and is said to be improving.

One comment

  1. Elijah Mayfield
    August 3, 2017 at 12:03 am

    I got to know the Feltop very well for the pasts few years there are a great family. My heart goes to Kyle and his sister in this difficult time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer