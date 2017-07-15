Listen to KWOS Live
JC Mall Lawsuit

A Capital Mall business will be paying a man over $44-million after they were found responsible for injuries that left the man paralyzed. ABC 17 News reports that 25-year-old Derek Hart filed the suit against Knockerball MidMo in January, claiming he sustained the injuries while playing in the company’s inflatable rubber balls in December of last year. A Cole County judge ordered the business to pay Hart around $44.6 million, nearly $20 million of which is expected to go toward medical bills and a life care plan for the man.

    Why are you showing J C Penney? If the business was in the mall, show a picture of the mall name. Don’t show a store that is not involved.

