Big Powerball winner says ‘I’m going back to bed!’

(Fox News) Massachusetts’ newest multi-millionaire and winner of the largest single-ticket Powerball prize in U.S. history has only one plan tonight and it is to hide in bed after learning of her new riches.

Massachusetts state Lottery officials named Mavis L. Wanczyk of Chicopee as the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball Thursday in a press conference.

Wanczyk, 53, said she found out she won the jackpot after she and a co-worker looked at the numbers together after work.

“It’s never going to be me,” Wanczyk said as she nervously chewed a piece of gum. “It’s just a pipe dream that I’ve always had.”

Then she read the number on her ticket and realized she had won.

The newly crowned lottery winner said she plays often — mostly scratch offs — and bought the tickets for luck. She said she chose numbers and had ones picked from random.

“First thing I want to do is sit back and relax,” Wancyzk joked in a press conference. The mother of two adult children told reporters that she was an employee at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years but called them Thursday to tell them she would not be returning.