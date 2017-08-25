Listen to KWOS Live
Thank You Mid-Mo!

Because of you the  KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Veterans United Home Loans was a huge success!

You made the Service Master of Columbia Phone Bank phones ring and we still can’t get over your generosity. You help us raise $132,032 for Central Missouri Honor Flight.

This is absolutely amazing!

If you missed your chance to donate you can still donate online right now thanks to Truman’s Bar & Grill



Thanks to all of our sponsors who help make an event like this possible:
Veterans United Home LoansService Master of Columbia, Truman’s Bar & GrillGraf & Sons, Downtown Appliance, Xtreme Body & Paint, Columbia Allergy & Asthma,Vaughn Pool & Spas, Jefferson City Oil, Bank of Missouri, Nancy Allison – Shelter Insurance and The Crossing – Columbia

