Thank You Mid-Mo!

Because of you the KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Veterans United Home Loans was a huge success!

You made the Service Master of Columbia Phone Bank phones ring and we still can’t get over your generosity. You help us raise $132,032 for Central Missouri Honor Flight.

This is absolutely amazing!

If you missed your chance to donate you can still donate online right now thanks to Truman’s Bar & Grill.







Thanks to all of our sponsors who help make an event like this possible:

Veterans United Home Loans, Service Master of Columbia, Truman’s Bar & Grill, Graf & Sons, Downtown Appliance, Xtreme Body & Paint, Columbia Allergy & Asthma,Vaughn Pool & Spas, Jefferson City Oil, Bank of Missouri, Nancy Allison – Shelter Insurance and The Crossing – Columbia