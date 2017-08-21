Eclipse Fever in the Capital City

Got your eclipse glasses? Today is all about the total darkening of the skies when the moon will move in front of the sun. Thousands of visitors from all over the world have flocked to the Columbia-Jefferson City area for a prime view. The state capitol grounds, downtown Jefferson City…and even north Jefferson City are hosting festivities right up until totality at about 1-15 this afternoon. The biggest attraction so far is the NASA traveling space exhibit on the south side of the Capitol. Lines were long yesterday, and officials suggest you arrive early this morning if you want a chance to walk through the exhibit before the skies begin to darken over the noon hour. All in all…Mayor Carrie Turgin says it promises to be a big day in Jefferson City.