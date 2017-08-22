Fulton car chase sends 3 to hospital

A stolen car chase through and around Fulton ends with three suspects in the hospital. Fulton police say an officer recognized a stolen car from Columbia as it entered city limits on Route F west of town yesterday. The chase topped 100 miles per hour…and ended after the car hit a spike strip on Route J. The strip flattened both right side tires and the car crashed off the side of the road. The three women inside the car were all taken to University Hospital. Charges against the three are pending.