A supporter for the Ku Klux Klan and the Confederate flag yells at opposing demonstrators during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015.

Hate group spreads its message in Mid-Missouri

Mizzou administrators say they’re aware of fliers on campus recruiting for a racist white nationalist group. Pictures circulating Facebook Tuesday morning showed recruitment fliers calling for a group whose website called for the “creation of a white state” in the midwest and telling whites to “fight for an ethnic home land.” The website had been taken down as of yesterday. The University of Missouri issued a statement not mentioning the fliers, but acknowledging that white supremacist groups are recruiting at colleges throughout the country.

 

