Help KWOS send at veteran on the Central Missouri Honor Flight!

NewsRadio KWOS 950 and 104.5’s Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Veterans United Home Loans is coming up on August 25th!



We’ll hear stories from World War 2, Korea, and Vietnam Vets about their experiences serving our country, and find out what their Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. to see their memorials meant to them.

On August 25th from 6a-6p we’ll open up the Service Master of Columbia Phone Bank for you to make a secure donation.

You can donate online right now and Truman’s Bar & Grill will MATCH your donation!









Thanks to all of our sponsors who help make an event like this possible:

Veterans United Home Loans, Service Master of Columbia, Truman’s Bar & Grill, Graf & Sons, Downtown Appliance, Xtreme Body & Paint, Columbia Allergy & Asthma, Vaughn Pool & Spas, Jefferson City Oil, Bank of Missouri, Nancy Allison – Shelter Insurance and The Crossing – Columbia