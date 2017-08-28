Mid-Missouri First Responders on hurricane duty

Missouri Task Force One is right in the thick of things in the Houston area…helping out with water rescues and other emergencies as Hurricane Harvey continues to drop feet of rain onto already flooded areas of southeast Texas. As of yesterday, the group was based in Rockport, a town of about 9-thousand that is mostly flooded. Task Force One boats were going house-to-house evacuating people who hadn’t already fled the flood zone. Spokesman Gail Blomenkamp says he doesn’t how long the task force will be helping out in the Houston area.