State Representative Diane Franklin’s husband had died. A release from Franklin’s office says “Dr. Chris Franklin was a wonderful person and those that knew him knew how much he loved his family and how much they loved him.” Dr. Franklin died at his home Tuesday (22) at his home. The release goes on to ask the public to respect their privacy.

He was 62. Diane Franklin’s district covers part of the Lake of the Ozarks including the Camdenton.