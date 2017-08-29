Missouri firefighters hard at it in South Texas

Missouri Task Force One has been busy in the midst of Tropical Storm Harvey in the Houston area. The unit based in Columbia, has spent most of the past three days rescuing pets and people from flood waters in the Houston area. The swift water rescue team has made more than 300 water rescues and that doesn’t count the number of animals members have pulled from flooded streets and homes. As of Monday afternoon, most of Missouri Task Force One was based at a fire station on the west side of Houston.