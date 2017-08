Arrest warrants have been issued for two men in a Sedalia homicide. The Pettis County sheriff’s department is looking for Ronald Cage of Kansas City. Independence police yesterday took Branden Hendren into custody. The two men are charged in the shooting deathof Leon Hinckley. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Sunset Village Trailer Park near Sedalia on August 17th. He died later in a hospital.