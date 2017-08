Panhead Billy is headed to federal prison for up to 18-months. Billy Owen, the former restaurant owner from Kingdom City was arrested inAt the time, he told investigators he owned more than 20-different firearms and equipment. As a convicted felon, Owen was prohibited from owning a firearm. Owen will also pay a fine of 36-hundred dollars. Panhead Billy’s Barbecue has been closed for some time. The location is now home to a new restaurant.