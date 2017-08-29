Project: Pink Party – RSVP Today!

Join us for Project: Pink Party at The Millbottom in Jefferson City, Mo on November 2nd!

RSVP today and learn more about Project: Pink Party at projectpinkparty.com!

You’re not going to want to miss out on this Project: Pink Party event in Jefferson City, Mo on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 from 6pm – 9pm!

The Project: Pink Party is a one-day event dedicated to the celebration of women in the Jefferson City, Mo area. Enjoy the ultimate ladies night out at The Millbottom with friends and family while indulging in drinks and appetizers, shop, mingle, dance and so much more!

This fun event is for women (ages 18 and older only) to shop, dine, drink, dance and have fun!

Highlights:

Doining & Dancing

Prize drawing throughout the evening

Delicious food from local establishments

Live DJ and entertainment

Shopping ideas and gifts

Benefiting a great cause: Community Breast Care Project

Details:

Presale tickets are $35 online or $40 at the door on the day of the event.

Must be 18 years old or older to attend.

Buy Tickets Now!

Featured Sponsors

The event will feature hundreds of women from all of Mid-Missouri gathering for a fun night out with portions of door proceeds going to Community Breast Care Project.

Sponsored by Dr. Tamara Hopkins

The Community Breast Care Project is a not-for-profit foundation created for the purpose of supporting women of central Missouri. Their mission is to provide educational, financial and emotional support to the Central Missouri community regarding awareness of breast health and breast cancer treatment. All money stays in Mid-Missouri.