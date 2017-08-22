Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
Picture from blackenterprise.com

Senator who Facebooked about Trump assassination loses job assignments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A State Senator who posted online that she hoped the President would be assassinated is losing her committee appointments. Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh says she’ll remove Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal from all of her Senate committees.”

Many top Republicans and Democrats have called for Chappelle-Nadal’s resignation after her comment last week, saying “I hope Trump is assassinated!” She then deleted it from her Facebook page.

The Democrat later apologized again over the weekend, but says she is still not planning to step down.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer