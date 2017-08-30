STILL no arrests in the disabled Fulton man death case?

It’s been more than four months now since the death of Fulton resident Carl DeBrodie…and still no arrests in the case. Fulton police chief Steve Meyers says investigators are going over more than 25-thousand documents in the case. He says federal state and local investigators are working together on the death of DeBrodie, a mentally handicapped man who disappeared from a group home. His body was later found encased in cement in a Fulton storage unit. Meyers says there is no timeline for an arrest.