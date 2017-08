Some Cole County residents are victims in a case of tax fraud in the state of Georgia. An accountant there used stolen identities…including some from Cole County…to file more than 258-thousand dollars in fraudulent tax returns. Jalen Ortiz Gude admitted in federal court he got refunds from the federal government and from Missouri using 46 stolen identities between January 2014 and march 2015. He’s been sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison.