The Big Show even impressed an astronaut

It was one of those rare events that lived up to the hype. For more than two minutes, hundreds of thousands of mid Missourians from Columbia, to Jefferson City to the lake stared at a rare total eclipse of the sun. Even a former astronaut was impressed. Dr. Janet Kavandi, who spent more than 33 days in space watched at the State Capitol.

Kavandi directs the John Glenn Research Center in Ohio. She is a native of Springfield. Kavandi was part of the NASA TV broadcast crew. Scientists say this portion of Missouri had not experienced a total eclipse of the sun since the 13th century.