This escapee isn’t going back to the Callaway County Jail

The search for an escapee from the Callaway County jail comes to a deadly end late Wednesday night. Sheriff’s deputies found the body of Seth McVittie inside a home on Primrose Lane. Sheriff Clay Chism says McVittie took his own life. Deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol had surrounded the home about 2 oh clock yesterday afternoon. McVittie let the home’s occupants leave before barricading himself inside, beginning an hours long stand-off. SWAT team members finally entered the home about 11 oh clock last night at found McVittie’s body. He had escaped the Callaway County jail Friday. McVittie had been held on a receiving stolen property charge.