TIF approved to Old St. Marys work

The Jefferson City council is taking the next step in the redevelopment of the old St. Mary’s Hospital. The council last night approving a tax increment financing district for the developers. The Farmer Group still has two plans they will choose from. One includes retail and office space, plus room for Lincoln University’s nursing school. The other project does not include the Lincoln space and devotes more space to retail and office purposes. The developers hope to start construction in 2018 and complete the project by 2020.