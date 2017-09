The price of copper is going up, and so are copper thefts. Boone County Sheriff’s detective Tom O’Sullivan says thefts usually occur in rural areas, abandoned homes and construction projects. In one recent incident, Two Mile Prairie school in Boone County sustained 6-thousand dollars in damage from burglars who stole copper wire, electronics and cameras. The current price of copper is 3-dollars-10 cents a pound, up about a dollar over this time last year.