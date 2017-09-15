DeBrodie autopsy won’t be made public

The Callaway County prosecutor says results from the autopsy of Carl DeBrodie won’t be released to the public any time soon. In a statement released Thursday, Prosecutor Chris Wilson the information in the Medical Examiner’s report is “paramount” to the investigation and will not be made public. Wilson says information about the case continues to be shared by his office as well as the U.S. Attorney’s office. Wilson’s statement does not include a timeline on when charges might be filed in the case.