Discovery of a body may have solved missing person case

A Morgan County man faces charges of abandonment of a corpse, after leading authorities to the body of a woman killed more than a year ago. The Morgan County sheriff’s department found the dismembered body of 54-year-old Joanna Anderson of Rocky Mount inside a 55-gallon drum earlier this week at a rural trash pile. The sheriff’s department says 44-year-old Darrell Willis led deputies to the body. He told them Anderson was killed by her boyfriend Charles Swon in May of 2016 during a domestic dispute. Swon allegedly paid Anderson to help dismember and move the body. Swon died of cancer in July.