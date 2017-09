A former Camdenton man is the only survivor after a wall of water swept his van off a road in the Houston area, killing six family members. Sammy Saldivar had just moved to Texas from Camdenton last month. Four of Sammy’s children and the children’s great grandparents died soon after Hurricane Harvey rolled onto land. Saldivar was well-known in the Camdenton Community and friends have started a GoFundMe account to help Saldivar pay for final arrangements for his family members.